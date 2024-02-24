Mattoon eye surgeon charged with criminal sexual abuse

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — An eye surgeon in Mattoon is being charged with sexual abuse.

Dr. Ronald Miller is being charged with one count of criminal sexual abuse. The class 4 felony could see Miller in prison for up to three years and a fine of $25,000 if found guilty.

A pretrial date for Dr. Miller has been set for 2 p.m. on March 4 at the Coles County Courthouse. Miller is accused of touching a female transportation aid in his office.

WCIA reached out to the State’s Attorney for Coles County, who was unable to comment on the case at this time.

Miller’s attorney, Anthony Bruno, had a statement to give on the accusation:

Dr. Miller is a beloved eye surgeon who has led a life of service to others. He is 72-years-old and has never been accused of a crime before. He categorically denies the accusations being made against him and looks forward to clearing his name at trial. Anthony Bruno, Attorney

Miller’s jury trial is tentatively set for April 2.

