Mattress Concierge Selected as Exclusive Partner of Unique Boutique Hotel, Esmé Miami Beach, Located Along Historic Española Way

Leading designer and manufacturer of handcrafted mattresses for luxury hospitality properties, Mattress Concierge, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Esmé Miami Beach, a unique boutique hotel located along Miami Beach's historic pedestrian plaza, Española Way.

Esmé Miami Beach's chic hotel room with Mattress Concierge's luxurious mattress

Esmé Miami Beach’s selection of Mattress Concierge as their exclusive mattress supplier is an obvious one. “Our clients care deeply about the overall guest experience, from incorporating unique touches in discrete places, to the largest, most important features” says Rob Richards, Managing Director of Mattress Concierge. He further notes: “We believe the sleep experience plays an integral role in overall guest enjoyment, resulting in subsequent visits and loyal guests”.

Opening this October, Esmé Miami Beach was originally built as a 1920's artist village. The Spanish-Mediterranean revival property is comprised of eight buildings featuring 145 hotel rooms and five original food & beverage concepts. No one space resembles another at Esmé Miami Beach. Every detail of the hotel's design creates an ambiance that pays homage to Española Way's original mission: to offer a setting where artists can thrive.

Jessica LaRosa, General Manager of Esmé Miami Beach, commented: “As a hotelier, it’s so important to me that the sleep experience is as thoughtfully considered as every other hotel amenity, detail and on-property experience—it’s the core reason that hotels exist. Of course, this was a top priority in planning for the opening of Esmé Miami Beach. When we saw the love and care Mattress Concierge put into making their beds when we toured the factory, (and then slept on them!), we knew that this boutique product was perfect for our hotel.”

Established in 2010, Mattress Concierge was founded to exclusively serve independent hospitality properties, ranging from small inns and boutique hotels, to large luxury properties and fine resorts. The Company handcrafts mattresses using the highest quality materials available, combining comfort and durability. Time-tested designs and assembly techniques are not compromised as with mass manufacturing. While the mattress industry consolidates, Mattress Concierge continually refines and improves upon design and the materials used, endeavoring to fully serve their client properties and guests.

Esmé Miami Beach is located at 1438 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For information or reservations please visit www.esmehotel.com.

