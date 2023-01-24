Mattress Maker Serta Simmons Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
(Bloomberg) -- Serta Simmons Bedding is seeking bankruptcy protection in an effort to trim its debt load following an earlier out-of-court restructuring.
The Atlanta-based mattress maker filed in the Southern District of Texas, listing assets and liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion, in its bankruptcy petition. The Chapter 11 filing allows Serta to continue operating while working out a plan to repay creditors.
Facing financial distress amid the pandemic, Serta cut a previous restructuring deal with creditors in 2020 that added $200 million of fresh capital while allowing some lenders jump to the front of the repayment line. Other lenders were pushed back, a process known as priming. A group of funds including Angelo Gordon & Co. and Apollo Global Management sued Serta and rival lenders in the hopes of invalidating the transaction.
The company’s debt, which stems from a roughly $3 billion leveraged buyout by Advent International in 2012, has hobbled the retailer. Confidential talks over a restructuring plan started late last year, Bloomberg earlier reported.
