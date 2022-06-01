Mattress, other items set afire at local residence

Jun. 1—Someone recently set fire to a mattress and other items in the front yard of a residence in Baldwin County.

Authorities now want to find the person responsible for what was a deliberate act.

The case, which was described as arson in the third degree, is under investigation by the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office as well as Baldwin County Fire Rescue.

In an incident report, Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sgt. Brandon Towe said he went to a residence on the 100 block of Central Avenue on May 22. He met with a woman who informed him that someone set a mattress and other items on fire in the front yard of her residence.

The fire was set "dangerously close" to the woman's house and a car, according to the incident report.

A cigarette lighter was found nearby.

Sgt. Towe said he took photographs of the scene before firefighters with Baldwin County Fire Rescue doused water onto what he described as smoldering items.

Capt. Bradley Towe, an investigator with the county fire department, was out of town at the time and he requested that Sgt. Towe process the crime scene and collect the evidence on his behalf.

Sgt. Towe said he later canvassed the area and discovered another cigarette lighter, which he also photographed and collected as possible evidence.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office tip line at 478-445-5102.