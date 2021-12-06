Matty Matheson and Benny Blanco Test Kitchen Gadgets

Who better to test the latest in kitchen technology than "Eat Out America" stars Matty Matheson and Benny Blanco? Is there a better way to make sushi? What about corn on the cob? What if there was ONE appliance to rule them all? See how these kitchen gadgets stack up for our talented guest correspondents. *Matty and Benny are not actual WIRED correspondents. Matty Matheson and Benny Blanco are back with Season 2 of “MATTY & BENNY EAT OUT AMERICA” https://www.eatoutamerica.org/