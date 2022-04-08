Maui drum circle investigation results in drug bust, 3 arrests

Apr. 8—What started out as an investigation into complaints regarding a drum circle at a Maui beach park turned into a drug bust on Sunday, according to the Maui Police Department.

Maui police arrested three individuals for suspicion of drug-related charges and confiscated a cache of drugs by the end of the day.

At about 3 p.m., MPD said plainclothes officers went to Poolenalena Beach in Kihei to investigate the drum circle and spotted two individuals—a man and a woman — with outstanding bench warrants.

Later that evening, police arrested Gary Gadient, 55, of Kihei, and Kayla Phelan, 26, of Haiku.

While processing Gadient, police said they recovered about one-eighth of an ounce of suspected crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug as well as violating a protection order. He remains in custody at Maui Community Correctional Center, with bail set at $1, 000.

Police charged Phelan with numerous drug-related charges that include first-degree promotion of a dangerous and detrimental drug. Her bail was set at $10, 000.

She was released pending her court hearing.

While the officers were at the beach, a 44-year-old woman from Napili approached and offered one of them edible chocolates containing "shrooms " for a price.

Police also arrested her, and have released her pending investigation of several drug-related charges.

Through the investigation, police said they recovered marijuana, wrapped chocolates containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms, suspected ecstacy capsules and pills and a digital scale.

Maui police warned they would continue to crack down on illegal activities at beach parks.