Maui fire death toll could double or triple

Cleanup and recovery continues after a devastating inferno in Maui. Could another indictment be in the cards for Donald Trump? And the football player who inspired the film "The Blind Side" said the family who took him in tricked him to profit at his expense.

Death, destruction in Lahaina after explosive wildfire

Maui residents are banding together to help each other through tragedy after an inferno roared through the historic oceanside town of Lahaina, leaving at least 96 people dead. The search for remains continued Monday – and the death toll could double or even triple, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said. The Lahaina fire was one of multiple blazes that began burning Tuesday on Maui, but was "deemed to be out" before it roared back to life, fanned by winds of up to 81 mph, fueling the inferno that ultimately destroyed more than 2,700 structures in Lahaina, Green said. Meanwhile, residents are finding their cleanup complicated by government efforts, prompting locals to create their own aid systems for shelter and other necessities. 👉 Follow our live coverage.

'No time to grieve': As Maui death count grows, survivors are traumatized.

'Resilience resolve is in our DNA': Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson posts uplifting message amid wildfires.

Burned cars and buildings are seen from Honoapiilani Highway that runs through the heart of Lahaina, Hawaii, on Sunday.

Is Trump testing the judge?

Despite a warning from the court late last week against "inflammatory statements," former President Donald Trump launched an attack Monday on the judge handling the case charging him with seeking to steal the 2020 election. In a Truth Social post, Trump said U.S. District Judge Tankya Chutkan "obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!" Chutkan, who has been assigned the case that accuses Trump of conspiring to steal the 2020 election from President Joe Biden, issued a protective order Friday restricting what Trump can say publicly about the evidence against him. 👉 Here's what we know.

A history-making ruling for youth environmental activists

A Montana judge on Monday sided with young environmental activists who said state agencies were violating their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment by permitting fossil fuel development without considering its effect on the climate. The ruling in the first-of-its-kind trial in the U.S. adds to a small number of legal decisions around the world that have established a government duty to protect citizens from climate change. District Court Judge Kathy Seeley found the policy the state uses in evaluating requests for fossil fuel permits – which does not allow agencies to evaluate the effects of greenhouse gas emissions – is unconstitutional. However, it’s up to the state legislature to bring the policy into compliance. 👉 How it played out.

Youth plaintiffs in the climate change lawsuit Held vs. Montana arrive at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse on June 20 in Helena, Mont.

Michael Oher says 'Blind Side' family tricked him into conservatorship

Michael Oher, the retired pro football player whose life story was the subject of the hit 2009 movie "The Blind Side," petitioned a Tennessee court Monday alleging that the family who took him in never legally adopted him – and only took him in to profit at his expense. The Hollywood version of the story is that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy made Oher, then in the foster system, a member of their family. Oher went on to become a college and NFL star. But the petition filed in probate court alleges that the Tuohys deceived Oher into a legal conservatorship, which they used to secure a royalties deal for themselves and their children for "The Blind Side," while Oher received nothing. 👉 What we know.

Michael Oher, left, throws a block during an NFL preseason game in 2013.

