Maui fires: Aerial photos show damage in Lahaina, Banyan Court after deadly wildfires

The exact cause of the fires is unknown, although some experts believe human development on the island is at least partly to blame, including nonnative grass planted by plantation owners unfamiliar with the native ecosystem, which is dry and prone to fires.
The National Guard has been activated by Hawaii officials to assist police in Maui. The areas most impacted include Lahaina, a residential and tourist area with a commercial district in West Maui; Kula, a residential area in the inland, mountainous Upcounty region; and Kihei, a mix of homes, condos, short-term vacation rentals and visitor facilities in South Maui.
Aerial photos show damage to Lahaina, Banyan Court
Lahaina's iconic banyan tree, planted in 1873 after being imported from India, was threatened by this week's fires and suffered damage to trunks and limbs, but remains standing, the Honolulu Civil Beat reported.
Aerial photos show what Banyan Court looks like after fires tore through the island.
Waiola Church
Photos from the ground show destroyed buildings, recovery efforts
Satellite images captured the devastation on Maui Wednesday after a wildfire tore through Lahaina, a popular vacation destination on the island's west coast that was once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii.
STORY: A high wind warning has been issued to many parts of the U.S. state with gusts reaching over 65 miles per hour (105 km per hour), local media reported.Officials told local media the coast guard deployed a helicopter and boat to rescue a number of people from the water after they attempted to flee from the flames.There were multiple structure fires in addition to extensive evacuations in the Lahaina area in Maui, local media said, citing authorities.
A dramatic scene greeted Jayson Duque on August 8 as he was evacuating his home in Lahaina as several wildfires spread in west Maui. His footage shows a huge plume of smoke as flames engulf multiple houses.Authorities said multiple structures were burned and a number of evacuation orders were in force in western Maui as crews battled the fires.According to Hawaii News Now, much of Lahaina was destroyed, with locals telling of “apocalyptic” scenes, with dozens of homes and businesses destroyed.Hawaii News Now reported the wildfires had forced thousands of people to flee their homes, with some residents taking refuge in the sea to get away from the overwhelming force of the fire.Acting Gov Sylvia Luke told media that the Hawaii National Guard had been activated to respond to the crisis.The County of Maui said the fast-moving fires impacting the west of the island were being spread by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which passed well south of Hawaii.Forecasters said areas were seeing winds of 50 mph, with 80 mph gusts, according to Hawaii News Now. Credit: Jayson Duque via Storyful
