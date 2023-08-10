Maui fires: Aerial photos show damage in Lahaina, Banyan Court after deadly wildfires

At least 36 people have died, officials say, and hundreds of structures have been destroyed as fires continue to rage on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

The fires first began Tuesday, and have since grown and spread in destruction, forcing hundreds of evacuations and leaving thousands without power.

The exact cause of the fires is unknown, although some experts believe human development on the island is at least partly to blame, including nonnative grass planted by plantation owners unfamiliar with the native ecosystem, which is dry and prone to fires.

The National Guard has been activated by Hawaii officials to assist police in Maui. The areas most impacted include Lahaina, a residential and tourist area with a commercial district in West Maui; Kula, a residential area in the inland, mountainous Upcounty region; and Kihei, a mix of homes, condos, short-term vacation rentals and visitor facilities in South Maui.

Aerial photos show damage to Lahaina, Banyan Court

Lahaina's iconic banyan tree, planted in 1873 after being imported from India, was threatened by this week's fires and suffered damage to trunks and limbs, but remains standing, the Honolulu Civil Beat reported.

Aerial photos show what Banyan Court looks like after fires tore through the island.

This combination of pictures created on August 09, 2023 shows an overview of Banyan court in Lahaina, Hawaii. The photo on the left was taken June 25, 2023 before wildfires dealt widespread damage in the area. The photo on the right was taken August 9, 2023, after fires had passed through. At least 36 people have been killed in a wildfire that has razed the Hawaiian town of Lahaina, officials said on August 9, 2023 with desperate residents jumping into the ocean in a bid to escape the fast-moving flames.

A satellite image provided by Maxar focuses on the historic Lahaina area before wildfires which have engulfed large areas of the Hawaiian island of Maui.

A satellite image provided by Maxar focuses on the historic Lahaina area on Aug. 9, 2023 after wildfires which have engulfed large areas of the Hawaiian island of Maui.

A satellite image provided by Maxar focuses on the historic Lahaina area on Aug. 9, 2023 after wildfires which have engulfed large areas of the Hawaiian island of Maui.

This handout video grab courtesy of Richard Olsten taken on August 9, 2023 shows smoke billowing from destroyed buildings as wildfires burn across Maui, Hawaii. At least 36 people have been killed in a wildfire that has razed a Hawaiian town, officials said Wednesday, as desperate residents jumped into the ocean in a bid to escape the fast-moving flames.

This handout video grab courtesy of Richard Olsten taken on August 9, 2023 shows smoke billowing from destroyed buildings as wildfires burn across Maui, Hawaii. At least six people have been killed in a wildfire that has razed a Hawaiian town, officials said Wednesday, as desperate residents jumped into the ocean in a bid to escape the fast-moving flames. (Photo by Richard Olsten / AFP)

Waiola Church

Photos from the ground show destroyed buildings, recovery efforts

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui, Maui officials say a wildfire in the historic town burned parts of one of the most popular tourist areas in Hawaii.

Smoke is seen in the distance while driving towards Lahaina. Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures in areas including historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean.

People set up in the War Memorial gymnasium, a shelter that opened in Wailuku, Maui on Aug. 9, 2023. Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures in areas including historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean.

Mauro Farinelli and his wife Judit stand with their dog Susi at an evacuation shelter in Wailuku, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2023 after escaping fires that engulfed their town of Lahaina on the island of Maui. Wildfires have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing multiple people, damaging or destroying over 270 structures and reducing most of a historic town to ash. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Flames from a wildfire burn in Kihei, Hawaii Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii early Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

Fires cause delays, canceled flights: Photos from the Kahului Airport in Maui

Passengers try to sleep below a "Welcome To Maui" billboard on the floor of the airport terminal while waiting for delayed and canceled flights off the island as thousands of passengers were stranded at the Kahului Airport (OGG) in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Kahului, Hawaii on August 9, 2023. The death toll from a wildfire that turned a historic Hawaiian town to ashes has risen to 36 people, officials said on August 9. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Passengers wait for delayed and canceled flights off the island as thousands of passengers were stranded at the Kahului Airport (OGG) in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Kahului, Hawaii on August 9, 2023. The death toll from a wildfire that turned a historic Hawaiian town to ashes has risen to 36 people, officials said on August 9. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

People gather at the Kahului Airport while waiting for flights Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Kahului, Hawaii. Several thousand Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as the Lahaina fire swept across the island, killing multiple people and burning parts of a centuries-old town. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Passengers try to rest and sleep while waiting for delayed and canceled flights off the island as thousands of passengers were stranded at the Kahului Airport (OGG) in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Kahului, Hawaii on August 9, 2023. The death toll from a wildfire that turned a historic Hawaiian town to ashes has risen to 36 people, officials said on August 9. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Passengers try to sleep on the floor of the airport terminal while waiting for delayed and canceled flights off the island as thousands of passengers were stranded at the Kahului Airport (OGG) in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Kahului, Hawaii on August 9, 2023. The death toll from a wildfire that turned a historic Hawaiian town to ashes has risen to 36 people, officials said on August 9. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

