Maui fires spark baseless conspiracy theories about directed energy weapons | Fact check

The claim: Maui wildfires were caused by directed energy weapon

An Aug. 12 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows four aerial pictures of the Hawaiian town Lahaina before and after the recent wildfires.

"The island of maui before and after doing the DEW," reads the text above the pictures, using an acronym referencing directed energy weapons.

The post garnered more than 200 shares in four days. Similar versions of the claim have been shared on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

Our rating: False

Directed energy weapons didn't cause the wildfires in Hawaii, according to multiple officials. Though the cause hasn't been announced, the National Weather Service issued a warning that factors like dry vegetation and gusting winds could start and spread fires.

Wildfires not caused by energy weapons

The wildfires in Maui killed at least 106 people as of Aug. 16 and destroyed more than 2,700 structures in the historic town of Lahaina.

The cause of the fires hasn't yet been announced, but officials say directed energy weapons were not involved.

These weapons use concentrated electromagnetic energy to fire energy at the speed of light and can destroy enemy targets, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Different types of energy weapons utilize separate regions of the electromagnetic spectrum, such as radiowaves and microwaves.

Jeff Hickman, a spokesperson for the State of Hawaii Department of Defense, told USA TODAY in an email the cause of the fire is still being investigated, but there's no truth to the claim that energy weapons were involved.

John Winn, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service, told USA TODAY something similar via email, saying the claim isn't true, and the severity of the catastrophic event shouldn't be downplayed by "baseless rumors and conspiracy theories."

Fact check: Image shows aftermath of SpaceX launch, not weapon starting Hawaii fires

Footage and photos of the wildfires spreading across Maui have been published by numerous news outlets, including USA TODAY, CNN and the Associated Press.

Not only have wildfires quadrupled in Hawaii in recent decades, but a variety of weather factors contributed to what the National Weather Service previously labeled "red flag" conditions, in which fires are likely to start and spread. Those factors are gusting winds, low humidity, lack of rainfall and dry vegetation.

On Aug. 7, a security camera at the Maui Bird Conservation Center captured a bright flash in the woods, which Jennifer Pribble, a senior research coordinator at the center, said in an Instagram video may have been a tree falling on a power line. At that moment, 10 sensors in the center's town of Makawao recorded a significant incident in Hawaiian Electric’s grid, according to The Washington Post.

Officials have not confirmed what role if any this played in the massive wildfires.

Claims linking directed energy weapons and wildfires in places like Paradise, California and Canada have been previously debunked. USA TODAY also debunked claims that an image shows a beam of light from the energy weapon that started the Maui wildfires. The image was from an old SpaceX launch.

The Facebook user couldn't be contacted for comment.

Similar versions of the claim have been debunked by Full Fact, PolitiFact and AFP.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No, directed energy weapons didn't cause Maui fires | Fact check