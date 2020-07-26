    Advertisement

    Maui hit by heavy rain, strong winds as Hurricane Douglas approaches

    Catherine Garcia

    Hurricane Douglas, now about 140 miles east of Honolulu, may make landfall in one or more of the Hawaiian islands by Monday, forecasters said Sunday.

    "We remain uncomfortably close to a dangerous hurricane here in the state of Hawaii," Robert Ballard of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said. Douglas is a Category 1 storm, with sustained winds of 80 to 85 mph, and is a "pretty nasty hurricane," Ballard said.

    Maui is being pelted by heavy rain with strong wind gusts, and forecasters expect Kauai to see the worst of the storm Sunday night, The Associated Press reports. If Douglas makes landfall in Hawaii, it would be just the third hurricane to do so in modern history.

