Maui Invitational to hold online auction to assist with wildfire relief

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The Maui Invitational has launched an online auction with all proceeds going directly to relief and recovery efforts after the fires that killed at least 115 people on the island last month.

The Hoops for ‘Ohana auction, launched on Thursday, is being held in partnership with the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. The fund is dedicated to providing financial resources after fires roared through Lahaina, home of the Maui Invitational college basketball tournament.

Items in the auction will include autographed basketballs and game tickets, school gear and game-used memorabilia. The auction will also include official Maui Invitational surfboards from 2006-18 signed by tournament coaches, including Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, Kansas' Bill Self and Michigan State's Tom Izzo.

Stay-and-play packages at two Maui resorts also are among the auction items.

The auction is open through Nov. 22.

Maui Invitational officials have yet to announce plans for this year's tournament. The tournament has been held on the island for nearly 40 years at the Lahaina Civic Center.

