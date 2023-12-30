Maui launches coconut rhinoceros beetle task force

Dec. 30—A new task force is asking for public help to fight off the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle on Maui.

The Maui County Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it launched the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Working Group "to address the imminent threat " of the beetle (Oryctes rhinoceros ).

An arborist in November found 17 live coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae while cutting down coconut palms in Kihei along Ala Hula Street. The finding came just about two months after agriculture inspectors first found a dead coconut rhinoceros beetle in a compost bag at a big-box store on Maui. Officials said the larvae discoveries were believed to be unrelated.

The task force is asking the public to look for and report live beetles, larvae and damaged trees.

The task force is working with Mayor Richard Bissen's office, the county Department of Environmental Management and the county Department of Agriculture to pool resources and collaborate with the University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Response and Maui Invasive Species Committee.

"Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle is a serious threat to our native palms, cultural plants, and food security. It has the potential to wipe out our palm trees, as well as feed on bananas trees, 'ulu and other culturally important crops, " said Travis "Koa " Hewahewa, County Department of Agriculture deputy director, in the news release. "To respond to this threat, we have launched a CRB Working Group to stop CRB in Maui as well as prevent its spread to Molokai and Lanai."

The invasive beetle—first detected in Hawaii in December 2013 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam—is a serious pest of palm trees, and inflicts damage by boring into their crowns to feed on sap.

The dead palms in turn pose a safety hazard as they can fall unexpectedly after their trunks rot.

An interim rule restricting the movement of palm plants and host material such as compost, mulch and potting soil from Oahu to neighboring islands is in place to prevent the spread of the beetles.

The task force in its news release cited Michael Melzer of the University of Hawaii's Plant and Environmental Protection Sciences, who stresses that early detection and community involvement are critical in the control, prevention and eradication of the coconut rhinoceros beetle population.

The public is asked to examine compost and mulch piles for larvae, look for bore holes and damaged palms in your area and report any CRB sightings that match the description. Call 643-PEST (808 643-7378 ) or report online at 643pest.org.