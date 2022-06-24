Maui man, 54, charged with murder in woman's death

Jun. 24—Prosecutors have charged a 54-year-old Kula man with murder in connection with the death of a 42-year-old woman on Maui.

Brian K. Sherrell made his initial appearance at Wailuku District Court today after prosecutors charged him Wednesday with second-degree murder in Angela Johnson's death.

At the hearing, Judge Blaine Kobayashi granted a motion by deputy prosecutor Anthony Herndon to hold Sherrell without bail.

Sherrell's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday. 6 /27 Maui police responded to Kula Hospital regarding an unresponsive woman who was brought to the emergency room at about 8 :30 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, officers were informed the woman, identified as Johnson, of Kula, was pronounced dead.

A police spokeswoman said Sherrell and Johnson were in a relationship.

Police identified Sherrell as a person of interest and arrested him Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Details on the circumstances surrounding Johnson's death were not immediately known.

Second-degree murder carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole, if convicted.