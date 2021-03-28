Maui man suspected in multiple sex assaults

Mar. 28—WAILUKU — A Maui man ensnared in a sting operation involving solicitation of minors for sex is also a suspect in at least four sexual assaults, according to Maui police.

Kihei resident Abdila Oluwatimilehin, 23, who also uses the name David Abiola, and six other men were arrested and charged for electronic enticement of a child in the first degree during an Operation Keiki Shield investigation that took place March 12-14.

After the suspects' names and photos were published in the news media, four individuals came forward to report that he had sexually abused them in the past, police said. Three victims reported they were sexually assaulted by him in 2015, 2016 and 2018, respectively, and a fourth reported that in 2020, Oluwatimilehin attempted to sexually assault her.

The Maui Police Department is asking any other possible victims to call investigators at 244-6400.

During the recent Operation Keiki Shield, which includes state, county and federal law enforcement agencies, the suspects are accused of communicating online with who they believed to be minors and arranging to meet up with them on Maui for the purposes of illegal sexual acts. The men were arrested when they arrived to rendezvous with their intended victims but were met by officers instead.