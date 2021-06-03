Maui police make 10 DUI arrests over Memorial Day weekend

Jun. 3—The Maui Police Department said officers made 10 arrests for impaired driving over Memorial Day weekend.

MPD's Traffic Division DUI Task Force was out in full force over the weekend—and set up six impaired driving checkpoints and screened 631 vehicles.

Lt. William Hankins, commander of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division, said in a news release that the public can expect impaired driving checkpoints as well as saturation patrols through the remainder of the year.

"We will do everything in our power to stop impaired drivers from selfishly injuring or killing innocent victims, " said Hankins in the release. We need our community to understand : It is up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober and help put an end to these senseless preventable injuries and deaths that have occurred on our roadways."

To date, Maui police have made 251 impaired driving arrests so far this year compared to 205 at the same time last year.