Maui police arrest 3, seize illegal drugs

Apr. 26—A man and two women from Kihei were in custody following a drug bust that netted crystal methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl powder, methadone powder and a variety of prescription pills, Maui police said on Monday.

The arrests of Kaelan Starmer, 29, Alison Hethcote, 59, and Kailani Rush, 26, were made Thursday morning when two teams of Maui Police Department officers executive search warrants at a residence in Kihei, police said.

In addition to the drugs, officers recovered a switchblade knife, assorted gun parts and ammunition, plus a large 3D printer and $711 in cash.

Starmer was arrested on 12 different drug and weapons charges, some with multiple counts. His bail was set at $252, 250.

Hethcote and Rush were arrested on an array of drug charges, and, like Starmer, they were charged for possession of a switchblade. Bail was set at $185, 000 apiece, according to police.