Maui police arrest man, 51, charged with second-degree murder in Haiku death

Jul. 16—UPDATE 8 :45 p.m.

Mike Pharisien, who was arrested Thursday following the death of a Haiku man, has been charged with second-degree murder, the Maui Police Department today.

MPD said he remains in police custody. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Previous coverage Maui police on Thursday arrested Mike Pharisien, 51, in connection with a second-degree murder that occurred Tuesday morning in Haiku.

The Maui Police Department said offers responded to a call at about 9 :16 a.m. Tuesday regarding an unresponsive, 54-year-old man. Police found the man dead on arrival, with evidence of suspected foul play, based on the injuries and evidence found at the crime scene.

Police have since identified the victim as Steven Holm of Haiku.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Police said Pharisien remains in custody, and charges are forthcoming.

An investigation is ongoing.