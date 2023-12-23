Maui Police Department offers cash rewards for tips on illegal fireworks

Dec. 23—Law enforcement agencies across Hawaii are employing various strategies to crack down on illegal fireworks as New Year's Eve approaches.

In Honolulu a "Fireworks Amnesty turn-in event " netted about of illegal or unwanted fireworks, authorities said, including sparklers, cracker balls and skyrockets, among other items.

Now the Maui Police Department is offering cash rewards for confirmed tips that help officers crack down on illegal fireworks this holiday season.

MPD said it is taking "decisive action to address the escalating concerns " surrounding the use of illegal fireworks within the community.

The possibility of wildfires originating from fireworks is a major concern statewide in the wake of the deadly Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui, followed by the wildland fire that scorched more than 1, 600 acres in the remote mountains above Mili ­lani Mauka in October and November.

A wildfire at a vacant lot in Kapolei late one November night was by illegal aerial fireworks, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. That fire was extinguished, fortunately, with no injuries.

But Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi earlier this month warned that it "only takes a little spark to set off something really major " and that "what happened on Maui could happen here." He the community to take "personal responsibility " this New Year's Eve.

In 2022, Honolulu Emergency Services Department responded to about a dozen major fireworks-related injuries, including people who were hit in the face with aerial fireworks or lost their fingers or hands.

HPD is asking those who see illegal fireworks in their communities to call 911 to report it, preferably with photo or video evidence.

Hawaii County, meanwhile, has issued a encouraging "responsible celebration " during New Year festivities as the island continues to grapple with drought conditions.

"We are once again relying on our residents to do their part in keeping our community safe, " said Mayor Mitch Roth in a statement. "Even though some parts of our island have been wet, other parts have seen sustained dryness that is of significant cause for concern. Our hope is that all of us make it to the new year without incident while enjoying invaluable time with our friends, families, and loved ones."

The state's Illegal Fireworks Task Force under the Department of Law Enforcement recently a shipment of about 16 tons of illegal aerial fireworks in Honolulu.

MPD is so far the only department announcing cash rewards for information leading to the recovery of or to the prosecution of people using, possessing or distributing illegal fireworks.

An MPD spokesperson said cash rewards range from $500 to $1, 500, depending on the size and scope of the investigation or arrest. Tips have started filtering in since the announcement, she said.

"The use of illegal fireworks not only endangers public safety and property but also affects those who suffer from PTSD, family pets, our kupuna, and those within our community who are recovering from recent events, " said MPD in a news release.

MPD reminds the public of the following :—It is illegal to import, transfer, sell or use aerial fireworks without a permit.—The law establishes criminal liability for a homeowner, renter or person responsible for real property who intentionally, knowingly or recklessly allows a person to possess, set off, ignite or cause to explode any aerial device while on the real property.—It also sets criminal penalties, which can constitute a Class C felony, a misdemeanor, or a fine of at least $500 and no more than $2, 000.

MPD issued several citations in 2022 but made no arrests for illegal fireworks.

Tips on illegal fireworks can be reported to MPD at 808-244-6392.