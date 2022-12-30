Maui police fatally shoot armed man

Dec. 30—Maui police shot and killed an armed man who "advanced" toward an officer at a Kahului residence this evening.

At around 7 p.m., Maui Police Department officers responded to a report of a suicidal male, age 29, at the residence. The first officer on the scene observed the man "wielding a weapon over his head," the police department said in a statement.

"The male advanced toward the officer, at which time the officer discharged his weapon," MPD said.

Officers performed life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.

The man was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as standard protocol.

No other injuries were reported.