Maui police investigate fatal shooting in Kihei

Aug. 28—Maui police are investigating a fatal shooting early today after a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds was taken to the Medic 3 substation in Kihei.

According to a Maui Police Department report, a group of males left the Kahului man at the substation at 131 South Kihei Road at 4:08 a.m.

Paramedics told police that the victim, who had two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, was left outside of the building. None of the males remained at the scene to speak to authorities, police said.

The medical personnel performed life-saving measures at the substation before the man was taken in critical condition to the Maui Memorial Medical Center where he later died, MPD said.

The victim's identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.

MPD said a preliminary investigation found that a group of unknown individuals near the Medic 3 substation got into a physical altercation, leading to two gunshots being fired.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact lead Detective Jhun-Lee Casio of the Criminal Investigation Division at (808) 244-6425.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.