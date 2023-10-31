Maui Police Release Hellish Bodycam Video From Lahaina Wildfire Evacuation

Maui police on Monday released a 16-minute compilation of footage recorded by officers’ body cameras as they rushed to evacuate Lahaina residents as a wildfire tore through the town. The disaster in August killed at least 99 people, making it the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history. The intense footage shows police frantically rushing to get people out of their homes as flames close in. “This town is on fire,” one officer can be heard saying. “Multiple have died. We don’t want everybody to die.” At another point, a group of 15 people is seen being rescued after sheltering inside a coffee shop as thick smoke darkens the air. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

