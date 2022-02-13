Maui police warn of scam asking potential victims for money, personal information

Feb. 13—Maui police are warning the public about a scam involving texts, phone calls or emails from individuals claiming to be government officials and soliciting purchases of gift cards or making requests for money.

Most recently, according to the Maui Police Department in a news release, the scam involves callers claiming to be MPD representatives telling potential victims that there is warrant or other legal sanction pending against them.

The calls spoof phone numbers of government agencies to deceive those they target. The calls are meant to obtain personal identification information to be used to commit fraud, theft or both.

No government agency will ask for financial information or attempt to "clear up " warrants or other legal sanctions over the phone, MPD said. Legitimate agencies do not look for payments for services or penalties through gift cards or cash.

Tips from MPD :—Do not provide information to callers.—Do not ask callers to verify their agency or identity, as they will often provide official-sounding names, titles and other forms of identification.—Do not contact emails or phone numbers that are provided. Contact organizations directly via their official websites.—Those who received calls or messages from an individual claiming to be with a federal agency but did not respond can report the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation at http ://www.ic3.gov.—Those who answered calls and gave personal information or sent money or gift cards can report the incident to the FBI and MPD at 808-244-6400.