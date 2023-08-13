Maui rescue teams search ruins 'full of our loved ones' as death toll climbs: Live updates

LAHAINA, Hawaii – The death toll from a historic fire that roared through this Maui community rose to 93 on Sunday as teams with cadaver dogs picked through the devastation, marking the remnants of homes with a bright orange "X" to signify they had been searched − and "HR" to announce where human remains had been found.

A police roadblock kept some residents out of Lahaina, largely destroyed by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. More than 1,800 homes and structures were leveled, and hundreds of people were still missing. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier warned the search for the dead was far from over and that the death toll probably would rise.

More than 1,600 people are being housed in shelters, and possibly thousands need someplace to stay, Gov. Josh Green said. State agencies were coordinating with Maui County, the Red Cross and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to move survivors into hotel rooms and vacation rentals, he said.

"Help is pouring in both locally and around the world as our hearts are with the people of Maui," Green said in social media posts. "'Mahalo' (thank you) to the people on the ground working to bring our loved ones home."

The death toll surpassed the fatalities in the Northern California's Camp Fire in 2018. That blaze killed 85 and destroyed the town of Paradise.

Developments:

∎Hawaiian Electric said it was working to restore power to the resort area so authorities can work with hotels and resorts to provide rooms for displaced residents.

∎At least two other fires also were burning on Maui. Damage to Lahaina and other towns in the path of fires that have swept across multiple Hawaiian islands was estimated at close to $6 billion, Green said.

Recovery will take 'an incredible amount of time'

Hawaii has been dealing with wildfires for decades, Green said. But this time a dry summer, high winds from a passing Hurricane Dora and global warming conspired to create the largest natural disaster in state history, he said.

He warned it was going to take "an incredible amount of time" to recover. He pledged not to let Lahaina get too expensive for locals after rebuilding. He said the state could acquire land to use for workforce housing.

“We want Lahaina to be a part of Hawaii forever,” Green said. “We don’t want it to be another example of people being priced out of paradise.”

Residents kept away from ravaged homes

Residents were being kept away from much of the 5-square-mile area "full of our loved ones," Pelletier said.

"We pick up the remains and they fall apart," Pelletier said. "When we find our family and our friends, the remains that we’re finding is through a fire that melted metal.”

He said the primary objective was to ensure the proper handling and identification of the dead while maintaining the safety of the community and the public safety personnel on scene. Possible hazards remain, such as toxic particles from smoldering embers, he said. Residents of the affected area will not be allowed to return until it has been declared safe by hazmat teams, he said. Anyone entering the disaster area is subject to a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine, Pelletier warned.

"We are asking for the public's assistance to please be patient and not rush to return," he said. "We understand that this is a trying time for everyone, and thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work through this challenging period together."

Burned houses and buildings in Lahaina, Hawaii, where thousands were displaced after a wildfire fueled by winds from Hurricane Dora and dry vegetation destroyed much of the town.

How you can help Maui fire victims

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, from the Hawaii State Department of Defense, asked those who want to donate supplies or volunteer to do so through the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. James Kunane Tokioka, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, said the governor has also asked people with vacant homes or vacation rentals to provide shelter for those in need.

Several shelters are open to assist those on the islands and several local organizations are collecting donations.

USA TODAY compiled resources for Americans to help people and animals in Hawaii here.

