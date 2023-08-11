Maui Resident Surveys 'Gut-Wrenching' Scene After Wildfire Destroys Lahaina

The wildfire that tore through Lahaina and killed dozens of people left charred buildings and scorched cars in its wake, footage posted on Thursday, August 10, showed.

This footage, posted by Maui resident Jordan Mack Kaimikaua, shows people walking past destroyed buildings in Lahaina.

The County of Maui said at least 55 people were killed in fast-moving wildfires. Crews are still working to contain fires and put out flare-ups in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui, officials said in an update on Friday.

Kaimikaua wrote on Instagram, “This is unreal. Still absolutely shook and unsure what to think or say. This beloved town has been such a staple in my life along with many of my good friends, To see it in ruins like this is gut-wrenching.” Credit: Jordan Mack Kaimikaua via Storyful