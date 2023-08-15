Maui residents recall harrowing moments wildfires engulfed their home
Jeff Nguyen tells the harrowing story of one Maui resident who had to jump into the ocean to save herself from the quickly-moving wildfire that engulfed the Lahaina community.
Jeff Nguyen tells the harrowing story of one Maui resident who had to jump into the ocean to save herself from the quickly-moving wildfire that engulfed the Lahaina community.
The severity of the fires was caused by a number of factors, but the fires and the devastation they wrought raise questions about whether Hawaii’s largest industry could also have contributed to the catastrophe.
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
At least 96 people have been confirmed dead and 1,000 others are missing in Hawaii in what is the deadliest fire in the U.S. in over a century, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
At least 36 people have been confirmed dead after windswept wildfires ravaged parts of Hawaii’s Big Island and neighboring Maui. According to officials, thousands of people have been displaced.
Oprah Winfrey, who is a part-time Maui resident, handed out supplies to evacuees at emergency shelters there on Thursday amid what she calls "overwhelming" devastation.
Yahoo editor Nigel Tierney was staying just north of Lahaina when the firestorm began.
Floyd Mayweather reportedly flew almost 70 families off the island this week and helped relocate them temporarily in Honolulu.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
"Why aren't we taught things like this?"
This top-rated 'old school' top is keeping legions of fans comfy day in and day out.
My knots and I agree with nearly 24,000 Amazon reviewers.
Phone case lanyards perfectly blend fashion with function. Choose from leather, metal, fabric, rope, pearls and more materials.
Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine, are officially living separate lives, but their divorce battle continues.
Telegram is officially rolling out Stories to all users, the company announced on Monday. Today's announcement comes as Telegram is celebrating its 10th birthday. One major factor that sets Telegram's new feature apart from Stories on other platforms is the fact that users have the option to edit them after posting.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer shared the story on a recent episode of his podcast "Impaulsive."
One side boasts a gentle arch for back sleepers; flip it over to find a flatter surface for stomach and side sleepers.
Conquer even the smallest type with this handy gadget — complete with a light that allows you to read in bed without irking your spouse.
Texas is a proud program that simply has not produced at the level its fans expect over the last decade-plus. Could this be the year that changes?
Last chance! You have less than 48 hours to score options from Sealy, Beautyrest and more, starting at just over $200.
"They are so sturdy and have never ripped on me, no matter how much I stuff them," shared a fan.