Maui wildfire local search team
Tampa Fire Rescue K-9 search team helps with recovery in Maui.
Tampa Fire Rescue K-9 search team helps with recovery in Maui.
Between Maui’s deadly wildfires, flash floods in Vermont, overwhelming wildfire smoke and more record-shattering heat waves, this summer has, once again, served up more evidence of how climate change can upend daily life in the United States
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
At least 96 people have been confirmed dead and 1,000 others are missing in Hawaii in what is the deadliest fire in the U.S. in over a century, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
At least 36 people have been confirmed dead after windswept wildfires ravaged parts of Hawaii’s Big Island and neighboring Maui. According to officials, thousands of people have been displaced.
Floyd Mayweather reportedly flew almost 70 families off the island this week and helped relocate them temporarily in Honolulu.
Oprah Winfrey, who is a part-time Maui resident, handed out supplies to evacuees at emergency shelters there on Thursday amid what she calls "overwhelming" devastation.
Yahoo editor Nigel Tierney was staying just north of Lahaina when the firestorm began.
The death toll from the wildfires that tore across Maui this week is expected to rise, as residents who escaped the flames in the town of Lahaina begin to return to what’s left of their homes.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
Baker Mayfield wants to know what happened to the $12 million he invested in six different companies.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
Lionel Messi can win Inter Miami's first title against Nashville.
Snag a Black+Decker portable AC unit for nearly 50% off, a massage gun for $28, and more great deals.
No matter the outcome of Sunday's World Cup Final, the winner will be making history for women's soccer.
Affordability conditions also have been largely unchanged over the past six months, but that may be reversing.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
A Cruise robotaxi and an emergency vehicle crashed late Thursday night and left a passenger injured. The crash is the latest in a string of incidents that occurred this week after winning approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to expand commercial operations in San Francisco. Cruise posted a few details about the crash on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
The Bengals have come close to a championship two years in a row.