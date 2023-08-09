Maui Wildfires Appear on Satellite Imagery

Multiple structures were burned and a number of evacuation orders were in place in Maui, Hawaii, as fire crews battled brush fires fanned by strong winds on Tuesday, August 8, authorities said.

The County of Maui said a fast-moving fire impacting west Maui was being spread by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which passed well south of Hawaii.

Forecasters said areas were seeing winds of 50 mph, with 80 mph gusts, according to Hawaii News Now.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said 1,000 acres were burned near the town of Lahaina. At least 80 people were evacuated around there, and more evacuations were likely, he said.

Satellite imagery shows the growth of the fires during sunset on August 8. Credit: CSU/CIRA and NOAA via Storyful