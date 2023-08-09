Maui wildfires leave wake of devastation in Hawaii. How you can donate or volunteer.

Thousands of residents on Maui and the Big Island of Hawaii were forced to abandon their homes, pets and belongings Tuesday evening amid the blight of wildfires ravaging towns on the island, including the historic town of Lahaina.

The natural disaster has left at least six people dead, several others injured and hundreds of families displaced. Several roads on the islands are closed, communication pathways are affected and airports are packed.

Several shelters are open to assist those on the islands and several local organizations are collecting donations . USA TODAY compiled resources for Americans from near and afar to help the people and animals in Hawaii.

American Red Cross: "Providing shelter and comfort to those affected by the massive fires'

The American Red Cross is assisting residents and tourists in Hawaii with "shelter and comfort to those affected by the massive fires."

"Red Cross disaster workers responded immediately, opening shelters on both islands where several hundred people sought refuge from the fires Tuesday night," the organization's website said. "The Red Cross is working with local, state and federal officials and more help is on the way."

They are asking people who come to the shelters to bring essentials, including "prescription and emergency medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items" with them.

And "for those who have already evacuated," a memo from their website reads, "don’t return home until officials say it is safe to do so."

Other shelters are offering assistance

Shelters are also open at six locations – Mayor Hannibal Taveres Community Center, Maui Prep Academy, Kihei Community Center, the Maui High School gym and the War Memorial Gym – for residents and tourists on Maui, according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency. The agency called has called on residents on several parts of the island, including Launiupoko Estates area and Punakea Loop most recently, to evacuate.

How to help: Charities that local emergency department is sending people to

The Maui Mutual Aid Fund is collecting donations to help people affected by the fires, according to KITV 4.

"All funds will be distributed as quickly as possible to vulnerable 'Ohana in need, kupuna, persons with physical disabilities, renters and those who have no insurance or are underinsured," the group shared on Instagram.

The Maui Humane Society is asking people to assist with aid to pets affected by the disaster. The group is asking people to foster pets in need, "drop off dry and wet pet food, litter and pop-up kennels" and to donate.

And New Life Kahuku Inc., a nonprofit organization based out of Kahuku, is asking for Americans to donate as they help “bring food and supplies directly to individuals and families affected by this devastation.

By Wednesday afternoon, the group had raised more than $140,000. The funds will be used “to help aid Lahaina Ohana’s with food and hygiene in this horrific time,” according to a post from the organization, including a link to donate, on Instagram.

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Maui officials say a wildfire in the historic town has burned parts of one of the most popular tourist areas in Hawaii. County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said in a phone interview early Wednesday says the fire was widespread in Lahaina, including Front Street, an area of the town popular with tourists.

Maluhia Collective, a small, family-owned boutique in Maui, along with other local businesses currently unaffected by the fires, are organizing supply drop-offs for first responders from the Maui Fire Department, "who still have not slept or rested in over 24 hours," Tianne Yamashita, the owner of the shop, wrote to USA Today.

The business, located in Wailuku, Hawaii- about 22 miles from Lahaina- is collecting snacks, premade food and drinks that are compiled and sent over to fire stations. Yamashita said most people are in "fight or flight mode. I think most of us are in shock because some of the footage from friends and family in the severely affected areas don't even seem real."

"There are only pockets of communities not yet affected that are able to help out," Yamashita said. "We are just so grateful to have a space that is still safe and out of harms way so that we can continue to help the community."

