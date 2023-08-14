Maui wildfires: One family's harrowing survival story

STORY: Akanesi Vaa was handed an unknown baby while escaping Maui’s wildfires

Location: Maui, Hawaii

“Out of nowhere I just hear banging on this window and everything's dark so I look to my left and I'm literally right next to this car where this grandmother is yelling for help. And she's just telling me, please help me I have a baby. I reached over I grabbed this baby // and I told my kids, you guys run. Don't turn around and look for me and my nine year old couldn't. She just kept telling me, Mom, I can't. Please, Mom.”

Vaa and her family got stuck in traffic while trying to escape the fire

As the flames intensified, the family resorted to fleeing on foot

recording parts of their experience on a cell phone

“I mean, it was just heartbreaking seeing our community, my neighbors, lots of elderly people trying to make it down the stairs just to get into their car.”

The death toll from the Maui wildfires reached 93 on August 12

making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century

"I'm still homesick. Like my heart is in Lahaina. I will always have a place in my heart for Lahaina. I mean, Lahaina is home. Period."