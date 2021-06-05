Maumee seeks permanent injunction against nuisance hotel

Jun. 4—Maumee officials are seeking a permanent injunction against WoodSpring Suites, a hotel that opened last year and has been the site of reported criminal activity such as drug use, domestic violence, assault, and rape, according to Lucas County Common Pleas Court records.

"It blights our community," Maumee Mayor Richard Carr said.

The initial complaint, filed in court on May 20, details police responses to reported criminal activity from the last year. Calls have involved a fatal fentanyl overdose in December, 2020, and a reported unlawful restraint and rape in January, according to the complaint.

In February, officers received a report of domestic violence, and dispatch "received a 911 open line call in which they could hear a woman screaming for help," per the complaint.

Since March, according to an affidavit by Maumee police Chief Joshua Sprow, Maumee police have responded to the hotel for reports of theft, disorderly conduct, and a domestic violence call involving a woman who threatened her husband with "a large knife and a loaded handgun."

Mr. Carr said officials believe that there are long-term occupants staying in the hotel illegally that seem to be the source of much of the reported criminal activity. Additionally, the complaint noted that during some incidents, there appeared to be no front desk staff working.

"We think it's just because it's not being managed properly," Mr. Carr said.

A representative from WoodSpring Suites, which is owned by Rainmaker Holdings V LLC, declined to comment.

During a recent hearing, Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding found that the hotel is a nuisance property but did not order the hotel to be closed while the city's request for injunction is pending, according to court records. The judge ordered that notice of the hotel's status be provided to all occupants either by personnel or by postings on the hotel doors.

David Busick, Maumee law director, said there was supposed to be a hearing on the case regarding the injunction earlier this week but the hotel owners filed a motion to move the case to federal court. If a permanent injunction is granted, the property would be padlocked for a year.

According to federal court records, Rainmaker Holdings V LLC has 14 members, 12 of whom are out-of-state residents, and gross annual revenues for the property in 2020 were $990,871.

Last year, the city passed legislation to strengthen its ability to inspect hotels, Mr. Carr said, and hotels are fined if they don't comply with the inspections.

Most people would not consider Maumee to be a blighted community, Mr. Carr said, but issues can get out of control if not addressed, so the city is doing what it can to solve the problems.

"We're just not going to allow that to happen in our community," he said.

First Published June 4, 2021, 12:21pm