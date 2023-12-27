Maumelle World War II veteran turns 102-years-old

MAUMELLE, Ark. – World War II veteran Leville Stephens celebrated turning 102 years old Tuesday, surrounded by family and friends.

Stephens was born December 26, 1921, and says he never imagined hitting triple digits, but he is thankful he has because his life has been good.

“It’s been joyful I should say for me,” Stephens said.

Stephens was drafted in 1941 into the Army to fight in World War ll and was part of an all-black infantry regiment and battalion. He says he turns to his faith as the reason he is still alive.

“I think the good man is looking out for me.” Stephens adds,” It’s a blessing.”

He said he is thankful he can still walk around at his age and is in good health.

“I don’t have a disability or disagreement with anybody, so I just feel free,” Stephens said.

Stephens said some of his favorite memories go all the way back to the first house he ever lived in with his 10 siblings.

“Like my childhood, the way my parents taught me to live and grow up,” Stephens said.

Stephens has three children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, his daughter Carol Stephens said she’s grateful to have such an amazing dad.

”He is a treasure. I thank God for allowing him to live because he said he wanted to live to 100 but he lived two years beyond that. I feel like I’m the very luckiest person,” Stephens said.

Stephen’s pastor Kenneth Traylor was also happy to see him live a long life.

“It makes me feel excited because he made it and lets me know the lord is still blessing people,” said Traylor.

Stephens is looking forward to his next birthday.

