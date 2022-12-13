Mauna Loa Volcano Stops Erupting Weeks After Rumble
(Bloomberg) -- Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has ceased eruptions weeks after it sprung to life for the first time in 38 years.
The volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island stopped spewing lava on Dec. 10, according to a US Geological Survey notice Tuesday. Sulfur dioxide emissions have decreased to near pre-eruption background levels — and related volcanic tremor and earthquakes have diminished.
“Eruptive activity is not expected to return,” the agency said.
Another volcano on Big Island — nearby Kilauea — has also stopped erupting.
