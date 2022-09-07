Who is Maura Healey, the Massachusetts attorney general running for governor?

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is running as the Democratic nominee to become the state's next governor after other Democratic candidates dropped out of the race and she won Tuesday's primary.

Healey will face former President Donald Trump backed candidate, Republican Geoff Diehl in November.

Here is what you need to know about Healey.

Who is Maura Healey?

Maura Tracey Healey was born in Bethesda, Maryland in 1971. She received her bachelor's degree from Harvard University in 1992 and a law degree from Northeastern University School of Law in 1998.

Healey is the oldest of five siblings. Healey worked in private practice as an attorney and also served as chief of the Civil Rights Division in the attorney general's office, her website says.

Healey was elected as the first openly gay attorney general in the nation in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.

Career

Before working in politics, Healey was an attorney in a private practice and a prosecutor in the Middlesex District Attorney's office until she became the state attorney general.

Healey was first hired to the attorney general's office in 2007 as leader of the civil rights division.

During her time as attorney general, she has sued the Trump administration almost 100 times, according to the Boston Globe.

Healey told the Globe that Massachusetts and other states that sued the Trump administration found their actions necessary to protect immigrant and environmental protections.

Endorsements

Healey has been endorsed by Massachusetts U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, as well as Massachusetts U.S. Reps. Katherine Clark, Ayanna Pressley, Lori Trahan, Jake Auchincloss, Stephen Lynch, Richard Neal and Bill Keating.

Who is Healey facing in November?

Healey will face Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who is backed by former President Donald Trump, in November.

