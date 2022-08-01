Mauritania country profile

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz
    Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz
    Mauritanian leader
Flag of Mauritania
Flag of Mauritania

One of Africa's newest oil producers, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania bridges the Arab Maghreb and western sub-Saharan Africa.

The largely-desert country presents a cultural contrast, with an Arab-Berber population to the north and black Africans to the south. Many of its people are nomads.

In the Middle Ages Mauritania was the cradle of the Almoravid movement, which spread Islam throughout the region and for a while controlled the Islamic part of Spain.

European traders began to show interest in Mauritania in the 15th century. France gained control of the coastal region in 1817, and in 1904 a formal French protectorate was extended over the territory.

Mauritania is rich in mineral resources, especially iron and ore. It is seen by the West as a valuable ally in the fight against Islamist militancy in the Sahel region.

FACTS

LEADER

President: Mohamed Ould Ghazouani

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani
Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani

Former defence minister Mohamed Ould Ghazouani won the 2019 presidential election, succeeding his mentor and fellow army officer Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

MEDIA

Mauritanian newspaper reader
Mauritanian newspaper reader

Mauritania has one of the most open media environments of the Maghreb region.

Internet access is unrestricted, with number of users reportedly exceeding 455,000 by 2014.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Mauritania's history:

Mauritanian anti-slavery activist Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid
Slavery is still practised in Mauritania and abolitionist Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid has frequently run into trouble with the authorities over his campaigns

3rd-7th centuries AD - Berber and Arab migrants arrive in present-day Mauritania.

9-10th centuries - Empire of Ghana has its capital in present-day south-west Mauritania.

1076 - Berber Almoravid warriors defeat the Empire of Ghana.

1500s - European mariners and traders establish settlements.

1850s-60s - French forces gain control of southern Mauritania. In 1898 France wins the allegiance of Moors in the region.

1960 - Mauritania becomes independent from France.

1978 - First post-independence president, Moktar Daddah, is deposed in a military coup.

1979 - Mauritania gives up its claims to Western Sahara, deferring to an armed independence movement there.

2009 - Gen Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz - leader of the August 2008 military coup that ousted President Sidi Ould Cheikh Abdallahi - wins presidential elections.

2014 - France establishes a long-term military operation to prevent jihadist groups from setting up safe havens in the Sahel, including Mauritania.

Mauritanian soldier guards Polisario Front rebels
A Mauritanian soldier guards Polisario Front rebels seeking independence for Western Sahara. Mauritania gave up its claim to the territory in 1979

Recommended Stories

  • What Does a Recession Mean for Your Retirement?

    The U.S. economy shrank for a second straight quarter, which has renewed many Americans' concerns that a recession could be coming. To be clear, we're not officially in a recession just yet. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) is responsible for deciding when the country is in a recession, and it looks at factors such as the labor market, consumer spending, worker incomes, and GDP to determine when to make the call.

  • Beyoncé to Remove 'Ableist' Song Lyric from Her New Album Renaissance Following Backlash

    "The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced," a representative for Beyoncé tells PEOPLE

  • Beyoncé to re-record offensive Renaissance lyric

    The star will remove lyrics from her new song Heated after criticism from disability campaigners.

  • Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt Is Heading to College

    Feel old yet?

  • Is your team trying to trade for Juan Soto? If not, it should be. How competition stacks up.

    With barely a day remaining to determine Juan Soto’s fate at this year's MLB trade deadline, here is how the competition stacks up.

  • Second person dies after 8 shot on Detroit's west side

    The death toll in a mass shooting on Detroit's west side has now risen to two people, Detroit police confirmed Monday.

  • Ukraine war: First grain shipments leave docks

    STORY: The first cargo vessel to leave Ukraine carrying a grain shipment has finally sailed from the Black Sea port of Odesa, after being blockaded there since the Russian invasion began five months ago.Ukraine's government is calling it a day of relief, and the Kremlin called the Razoni's departure "very positive" news.Russia and Ukraine make up nearly a third of the world's grain exports, and the conflict has worsened the world's cost of living crisis, particularly for countries threatened by food shortages and hunger.A young engineer named Abdulluh Jendi is aboard the vessel, which is bound for Lebanon. He's been sharing these images with Reuters.He says it's an indescribable feeling to be going back home, like being freed from detention after a long time.Every day, he says, the alarm would go off in the port and he and his crew would be afraid that they might accidentally be hit in an attack.He's still scared of explosive mines left in these waters. He thinks it could take the ship two or three hours to get out the area safely. The shipment is the result of the safe passage agreement made between Russia and Ukraine's government last month.Monday's grain shipments come a day after a Ukrainian grain tycoon and his wife were killed in their home by Russian strikes, according to the local governor. Video released by emergency services is said to show the aftermath.The United Nations is warning of multiple famines this year. Russia denies responsibility for the food crisis and blames Western sanctions for slowing exports, and it blames Ukraine for the mines.The Ukraine president's office has previously said that 17 ships are docked waiting departure on the Black Sea, with almost 600,000 tonnes of cargo, mostly grain.

  • Biden's 'rebound' COVID not common but not serious, White House says

    President Joe Biden continued to test positive for COVID-19 Monday as he deals with a rebound infection.

  • Dad shoots, kills daughter’s ex-boyfriend after he breaks into their home, OH cops say

    The ex-boyfriend rammed his way through the front door, authorities say.

  • Military told to scrub security clearances from LinkedIn due to spying fears

    Military personnel and defence contractors have been told to delete their security clearance from LinkedIn over spying fears, following warnings about the growing espionage threat posed by China.

  • Bumps, bipartisanship in long fight for semiconductor bill

    Five weeks ago, senior Biden administration aides gathered for their regular Thursday morning meeting about passing a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, worried that it could be in peril. After 18 months, the bipartisan effort to provide $52 billion for semiconductors was getting close to the finish line. The billions for computer chips and scientific research, they argued, could help to cut inflation, create new factory jobs, defend the U.S. and its allies and preserve an edge against an ambitious and aggressive China.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Flaunts Naval Power; Chubais Hospitalized

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekPresident Vladimir Putin said Russia’s navy would soon be fitted with powerful Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, which can fly at five times the speed of sound. He signed an expansive new naval doctrine and vowed to respond “with lig

  • Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'

    The Oz-Fetterman duel for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat "might be an even fight" if Oz weren't so checked out about the race, Republicans gripe.

  • Letters to the Editor: Sending Trump to prison doesn't make sense. Do this instead

    Better than locking up the former president, Trump should admit his wrongdoings and agree never to run for office or campaign again.

  • Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism.“The longer the war goes on, fewer people sympathize with Russia in Ukraine. Those who spoke Russian in everyday life, switch to Ukrainian,” a long-time observer of Ukrain

  • Toomey defends burn pit vote, citing ‘false accusations’ by Jon Stewart

    Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) on Sunday defended his “no” vote on a bill to aid military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits against what he called “false accusations” from comedian Jon Stewart. Toomey, during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, called the former “Daily Show” host a “pseudo-celebrity” and…

  • Controversial Saudi Golf Tournament Morphs Into Mini Trump Campaign Event

    Interest in the tournament was lackluster. But chanting Donald Trump fans at his golf course were interested in "four more years."

  • Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm on Russia-Ukraine War

    The world's richest man and arguably also the world's most influential CEO has had a keen interest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine from the start.

  • Pelosi heading to Taiwan as soon as Tuesday despite angry military threats from China, reports say

    China has repeatedly threatened military action if Pelosi visits Taiwan, the self-ruling island that China claims as its own.

  • A hot mic caught Rep. Matt Gaetz reassuring Roger Stone that the 'boss' would grant him clemency and he won't go to jail: report

    Stone was found guilty of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.