Maury Alliance end-of-year update 'finishing strong for a new year' for jobs, businesses

Maury Alliance President Wil Evans hosts a panel focusing on growth in Maury County at The Memorial Building on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The state of the county's progress appears to be in good shape and growing as the year winds down, according to the Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance.

Maury Alliance President Wil Evans presented his quarterly report to Columbia City Council this month, which highlighted recent project announcements and goals outlined for 2024, which include job growth, new investments and an always-growing Chamber body of members.

Evans said the county's unemployment rate has "stayed steady" over the last year, but the active project pipeline remains strong with about 22 projects currently.

The current unemployment rate is 2.9% as of September in Maury County, according to state data, lower than the state average of 3.2%.

Evans also commented on the recent announcement about Xxentria Technologies, a Taiwanese-based metal works company which selected Mt. Pleasant as the location for its first U.S.-based facility. This would create approximately 85 new jobs, as well as $45 million in capital investment for the county.

"They are one of the leading manufacturers of metal composites in the world, used for solar, transportation and other various applications. The project here would focus on the transportation industry, where they will be making composite panels for semi trucks and tractor trailers," Evans said.

"They will be building a new facility on 35 acres at Cherry Glen. It's right there with that strike zone by bringing a diversified industry ... and these are very high-quality jobs above the average wages that we've seen in projects over the last few years."

There has also been progress in implementing the county's recent strike zone survey, which addressed the top wants and needs based on feedback from local government boards and committees.

"On a typical year, we receive about 150 requests, which has been down a bit this year to about 100, but still a lot of activity," Evans said. "This year, with our new strike zone we've responded to about 25-30 of those RFPs, taking into account are these projects diverse? Do these jobs have high wages and are responsible use of the properties we have?"

Evans concluded his quarterly presentation by updating council members on the status of the Chamber, which now includes 636 members compared to 599 at the end of 2022.

"That's about a 6% growth, which the average is about 3%-5%," Evans said. "Last year was really strong with about an 11% growth, and so we are still trending in a very positive direction there. That's indicative of the business environment here, and many of those are new businesses located here in the city of Columbia."

Evans also added that the Maury Alliance's drive to support local businesses is still thriving, partly due to the Local First gift card campaign, which are cards valued between $10 and $25 available at the Maury Alliance, which can be used at more than 60 local businesses.

"This year to date, we sold and/or distributed over $47,000 into the community, and just this past week after Thanksgiving we had a promo where we sold over $30,000 in just two days for those cards," Evans said. "And after talking with our front staff this week, we've also sold an additional $6,000-$7,000 worth of cards in the last few days. This program has taken off over the last few years, and we are excited to implement it to promote shopping local within the community."

Looking into next year, Maury Alliance plans to launch a new Size Up Maury software platform, which will focus on small business growth and local business resources, including steps on how to start a business, as well as an interactive map for citizens to find information on businesses and their locations.

"The most exciting part of this will be what's called Size Up Local Businesses, where local businesses can go in and any time of the day," Evans said.

Businesses can enter various data points of their business and pretty much benchmark their performance against other businesses within that sector of Maury County, within the state and the U.S., he explained.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Maury Alliance end-of-year update 'finishing strong for a new year'