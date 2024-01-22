Maury Alliance to launch SizeUpMaury site for small businesses Feb. 2

The Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance is launching a new small business resource website, SizeUpMaury, on Friday, Feb. 2.

SizeUpMaury is aimed to provide a comprehensive market research and business intelligence resource to all local businesses, according to a Maury Alliance press release.

Maury County small businesses can access industry-specific and hyperlocal information with a goal to help them grow and make smarter decisions using Big Data analysis.

The research is individually customized for each company. By using SizeUpMaury local businesses are able to:

Rank their business performance compared to industry competitors

Discover potential customers, suppliers, and better understand their competitive landscape

Optimize advertising to target ideal customer segments

According to the press release, SizeUpMaury helps to "level the competitive business playing field" by providing small businesses with market research that typically only large corporations could afford to access by contracting multinational management consulting companies or hiring internal research analysts.

“In today’s information economy, if you don’t have access to information your business is at a significant disadvantage. With the launch of SizeUpMaury on our website, we are empowering small businesses in Maury County to be able to make data-driven decisions,” Wil Evans, President & CEO of Maury Alliance said.

SizeUp uses big data, cloud computing, and computer algorithms to deliver custom analysis for local businesses. The data is drawn from hundreds of public and proprietary data sources covering:

Firmographic

Demographic

Geographic

Labor, wages

Cost and customer spending

transportation

“Maury Alliance is committed to helping locally owned businesses succeed," Evans said. "They are the foundation of our local economy, employ our residents, create new jobs, and make our community a more prosperous place. Launching SizeUpMaury on our website is just one more way we are supporting local businesses and hopefully setting them up for success."

This service is completely free for local businesses to use and is available at any time through the Maury Alliance website at www.mauryalliance.com.

For a demonstration about SizeUpMaury, small business owners are invited to the Maury Alliance's lunch event at 8:30 am Friday, Feb. 2.

Visit www.mauryalliance.com/sizeupmaury to register.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Maury Alliance to launch SizeUpMaury site for small businesses Feb. 2