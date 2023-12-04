'Maury Christmas': 37th annual Columbia Christmas parade, tree lighting draws biggest crowd

Downtown Columbia is illuminated by its 40-foot Christmas Tree during the 37th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting.

A little rain didn't hold off the 37th annual Columbia Main Street and Christmas Parade from making its way into downtown Columbia over the weekend.

This year's parade featured a record-setting 130 participants and floats, the largest turnout in parade history.

Santa and Mrs. Claus greet parade goers atop a Columbia Fire & Rescue engine during the 37th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade.

"I'm so proud to be here tonight on a great night in Columbia, Tennessee," Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder said. "I know we are here for the main event, which is the tree lighting, but we have to give a special thanks to some folks who made this all possible, beginning with the Columbia Public Works department, Columbia Police, Columbia Fire & Rescue and all other city departments, as well as the Maury County Sheriff's Department and other agencies as well."

Always an annual favorite, Smyrna Ready Mix brings its illuminated cement truck to downtown Columbia during the 37th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade.

Leading the parade this year was retired Col. Ashley Brown, who was chauffeured in by parade sponsor Stan McNabb Chevrolet of Columbia.

Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Ashley Brown addresses the crowd during the 37th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade.

"This is really a great honor seeing my town looking so beautiful, and all the hard work that has been done here to make this event happen," Brown said. "I'm absolutely honored and humbled. Thank you very much."

This year's parade featured a number of local businesses, schools, nonprofits and more, as well as local leaders like Vice Mayor Randy McBroom.

The Grinch and Cindy Loo Hoo greet spectators during the 37th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade.

"Columbia really comes out for its Christmas parade," McBroom said. "This is a great day, a great night and is going to be a great month. Merry Christmas, Columbia."

Following the parade, citizens and spectators gathered at the courthouse steps to witness the lighting of the city's 40-foot Christmas tree.

Molder and Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt shared a few words before Santa Claus "threw the switch" illuminating the tree for this year's season.

The 2023 Miss Maury County Mule Day Queen Addyson Codling makes her way down the parade route during the 37th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade.

"Maury County is a great dichotomy of what America is all about, which is faith, family, freedom and a community that works together," Butt said. "I wish every single one of you a very merry 'Maury' Christmas and a very prosperous new year."

