Maury Co. African American Heritage Society brings state exhibits, historic marker

(Left) Natalie Bell, program chair of the Nashville Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society and Jo Ann McClellan, AAHSMC president stand with a historical photo of a Maury County native, who was the first female black doctor in the county. The director of the Meharry Archives, Sandra Parham, donated the photograph of Dr. Jane Frances (lower right corner) to the Society. Frances was the first African American female to practice medicine in Maury County in Mt. Pleasant, Tenn.

In 2023, the African American Heritage Society of Maury County shared some aspect of African American history with the public each month.

Some projects were sponsored by the Society and others were collaborations with other institutions, such as Fisk University, the History Department at Columbia State Community College, Maury County Archives, Maury County Public Library, Smithsonian Institution, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and the Tennessee State Museum.

Because the Society was selected to host the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street Exhibit, “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America,” this theme was selected for the quarterly lecture series; and “Voices of Maury County” was the theme of the 2023African American history calendar which included African American of Maury County who promoted democracy.

“Education in Maury County: The African American Experience” exhibit was displayed at the Maury County Library. (Left) Latoya Davis and Jackie Burkee tour the exhibit in Columbia, Tenn.

Our year started the release of the 2023 calendar and the Quarterly Lecture Series with Thomas Price, Director of the Maury County Archives, followed by Zacharie Kinslow, Executive Director of the Clement Railroad Hotel Museum, and Lea Williams, Professor of History at Tennessee State University in April, and July, respectively.

In October, the last lecture in this series, a panel of former educators, Dr. Rose McClain, Ms. Anntonette Angus-Hardison, Ms. Verlene Jones; and a former member of the Maury County School Board, Rev. Barry Cox, discussed their experiences in the Maury County School System before and after integration.

The Society participated in several community outreach projects. In addition to participating in Black History Programs, the Society’s new exhibition, “Education in Maury County: The African American Experience” was on display at the Maury County Public Library in February and March.

In May, as a part of the Whitsunday celebration, the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church hosted a luncheon fundraiser for the Society. In November, the Society participated in the marker dedication ceremony at the historic Mt. Nebo Methodist Church Cemetery on Brown Hollow Road.

“Voices and Votes: Citizens of Maury County” exhibit was displayed at Fisk University.

In June, we participated the Juneteenth Celebration at the Tennessee State Museum.

Also in June, the “Building a Bright Future: Black Communities and Rosenwald Schools” exhibition opened at the Tennessee State Museum.

The “Middle Tennessee” section of the exhibition featured Maury County’s Rosenwald Schools and included information provided by the Society, including a photograph of John H. Kelly, the principal of the first public school for African Americans in Maury County. This exhibition opened in June and will close in February.

In September, the Society participated in the “Rosenwald Schools of Tennessee Symposium” at the Tennessee State Museum.

Former students of Rosenwald Schools from across were invited to attend. The Rosenwald School project built more than 5,000 schools, shops, and teacher homes in the United States primarily for the education of African-American children in the South during the early 20th century.

Maury County Rosenwald Schools exhibit showed at the Tennessee State Museum from June 2023 to February 2024.

The project was the product of the partnership of Julius Rosenwald, a Jewish-American clothier who became part-owner and president of Sears, Roebuck and Company and the African-American leader, educator, and philanthropist Booker T. Washington, who was president of the Tuskegee Institute. In Maury County, the first Rosenwald was erected in the Godwin Community in 1917; the last was erected in Harlan Community in 1931.

The Society was one of six organizations in Tennessee selected to host the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street (SMOMS) Exhibition. In addition to the SMOMS Exhibit, the Society created a companion exhibit, “Voices of Maury County,” which featured citizens of Maury County who promoted democracy.

This exhibit opened on Aug. 19 at the Maury County Public Library and closed on Sept. 30. In collaboration with the History Department at Columbia State Community College, in September, with Attn. Rhonda Hooks as the moderator, Drs. Mark Cheatham, Michael Federici, and John Vile debated the “Pros and Cons of the Electoral College.”

In October, the Society was one of several organizations invited to participate in the “Hometown Treasures” in Nashville. This event was sponsored by Fisk University and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC.

Thanks to our members and supporters, we had a very productive year and completed two key objectives 1) to expand the knowledge base and raise the community’s consciousness regarding the historical and cultural heritage of African Americans of this County; and 2) to sponsor public programs and events.

We are planning an exciting 2024. Stay tuned for announcements about new preservation projects, exciting volunteer opportunities, and much more.

Jo Ann Williams McClellan stands inside the Maury County Archives in Columbia on Thursday.

Jo Ann McClellan is president of the African American Heritage Society and Maury County Historian.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Maury Co. African American Heritage Society makes big strides in 2023