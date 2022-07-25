Maury Co. Farm Bureau executive named as board chair of Leadership Middle TN

Randy Wilmore of Farm Bureau Health Plans has assumed the board chairmanship for Leadership Middle Tennessee.

Randy Wilmore of Farm Bureau Health Plans assumed the board chairmanship for Leadership Middle Tennessee in July, replacing outgoing chairman Kurt Winstead.

Leisa Byars of the Goddard School has been named Chair-Elect.

Other officers include Donna Harris of Hunt Brothers as treasurer and Carol Clark of Austin Peay State University as secretary.

As part of the organization’s board rotation process, four new people have been named to the board of directors: Carolyn Tumbleson, MTSU, representing Rutherford County; Jennifer Pagliara, CapWealth, representing Williamson County; Kelley McCall, Tri-Star Bank, representing Maury County; Kevin Releford, Gap Inc, representing Sumner County.

For more information, call Lee Rucks, Leadership Middle Tennessee, 615-782-6799 or email president@leadmt.org

