Maury commission overrides Mayor Andy Ogles' veto, restoring property tax hike, budget

A crowd of constituents, even Maury Co. Mayor Andy Ogles' opponent in the 5th Congressional District race, candidate Tres Willum, attended an unprecedented meeting in which the county commission overturned the mayor's veto to abolish a property tax increase and void the county and school budgets. Sen. Joey Hensley and Rep. Scott Cepicky, both R-Maury County representatives, attended as well as mayoral candidate Charlie Norman.

The Maury County Commission voted 17-2-3 in favor of overturning Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles' veto, which reinstated a 31-cent tax hike, coupled with approval of the county and school budgets for the next fiscal year.

The much-awaited vote follows Ogles' surprise veto of the decisions over a week ago, which has drawn much criticism by commissioners and constituents.

Commissioners Wayne Patterson and Linda Whiteside voted to uphold the mayor’s veto, while commissioners Craig Harris, Tommy Wolaver and Debbie Turner abstained from the vote.

Andy Ogles

Before the vote, Maury County Budget Committee Chair Scott Sumners said if the veto was not overridden, the “budget would be in great peril … great, great peril.”

Sumners also said he felt the vote Monday was less about overriding a veto and more about pushing back against political maneuvering, which sparked applause from meeting attendees.

Ogles has received an onslaught of dissent since his decision to veto the commission's plans of increasing property taxes in the fastest-growing county in Tennessee. Some commissioners and constituents, who spoke during public comments at the meeting, called Ogles' veto "political," or a decision made in order to enhance his fiscally conservative image during a run for the 5th Congressional District seat.

Ogles was absent Monday night, missing the commission’s vote to override his veto, and he did not present an alternative to stave off the 31-cent tax increase, according to commissioners, including Sumner.

Ogles' lack of attendance at commission meetings this year has become a source of contention between the mayor and some commissioners.

Andy Ogles answers questions during a debate for 5th Congressional District Primary at the Memorial Building in Columbia, Tenn., Monday, June 27, 2022.

“Where is the mayor to defend his veto,” Sumners said. Attendees applauded at the comment. “There is a potential to wreck this county financially if we don’t overturn this."

Michael Fulbright, who spoke during public comments as a citizen and not as the school board chair, ribbed Ogles by stating that any "time conflicts" that caused Ogles to miss the commission meeting could be because of a campaign meet and greet held that night from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Plantation Pub in Bellevue, part of the 5th District.

Concerned citizens pack meeting

The Tom Primm Commission Room overflowed with concerned citizens, reaching the fire-code capacity. Staff directed remaining citizens into a secondary room before the meeting could begin.

One word from commissioners and citizens kept repeating about the tax increase was “necessary.”

County Finance Director Doug Lukonen said the county is now in a position of trying to pass a budget by the state-mandated deadline of Aug. 31.

Had the veto stood, commissioners would have found themselves in a position of starting all over after months of county budget work, and Lukonen said it would also mean handing a newly elected commission a “junk budget,” based on calculations from the year prior, putting many departments in jeopardy.

If the budget had been rejected, Sumners said credit would sink, interest rates could climb, and it would end up costing more money in the long-run.

“The mayor had several months to call me on this process or Doug Lukonen,” Sumners said. “[We] never got that phone call. I like Andy, but this is ridiculous.”

The commission voted against the mayor’s veto by a larger majority than its previous vote approving the property tax increase.

Some commissioners said they felt backed into an uncomfortable corner.

Commissioner Craig Harris said he wanted to override the mayor’s veto, but it also meant approving a budget that he does not agree with, which lead him to a difficult decision of abstaining from the vote altogether.

Since the tax increase veto was tied to a resolution to approve a county budget for the new fiscal year, the votes could not be separated, leaving Harris and Wolaver frustrated about the position they faced.

“I felt cornered into a budget approval,” Harris said. “I would have been all for a veto, but now I can’t vote my conscience. This puts some good people in a tough position.”

Had the commission voted to uphold the mayor’s veto, a $123.7 million operating budget for schools and capital projects would immediately fall into a place of uncertain funding.

Constituents upset with Ogles' decision

Columbia resident Roxanne Burke said she is disappointed with Ogles' veto and called the situation a "mess."

“Listening tonight, I keep thinking of Dr. Marczak,” Burke said. “We’re in the same situation again. A lot of flash, nothing to show for it. It left us in a mess and here we are again.

A single mom of three, she said any increase in taxes is hard for a lot of people.

"But sometimes it’s necessary, and if it’s going to affect our children’s education, it’s necessary ... I am a property owner. I’m willing to take the increase in taxes if it means giving our children a better education.”

Library must be funded

County Commission Chairman Don Morrow opened discussion about the veto by addressing the many Maury County Public Library supporters in attendance, saying they don't have to worry about recent comments from the mayor about pulling library funding due to "woke" books.

Morrow called the mayor’s recent decision to veto the county’s budget work, “uncharted waters.”

“Maury County cannot pass a budget without funding a library,” Morrow said. “We cannot defund the library. I hope that sets your mind at rest about that.”

Adding to Morrow’s statement, Sumners informed attendees that the commission would be in violation of state law if they did not fund the library.

“You can’t give less than you did last year,” Sumners said.

County attorney Daniel Murphy underlined the comments stating that the $934,936 operational budget set for the library will not decrease.

The certified tax rate is now approved to move from $1.6044 per $100 of assessed property value to $1.91, awaiting ratification of the new budget.

The vote also comes closer to securing the specifics of a new county budget to be ratified after Monday’s

