Maverick Carter, CEO of LeBron James' company, discusses new investors and growth in media empire

Maverick Carter is the CEO of The SpringHill Company, LeBron James' entertainment and production company. He joined “CBS Mornings” for his first interview about the company's new investors, which include Nike, Fenway Sports Group, Epic Games and RedBird Capital Partners. The company is now valued at $725 million.

