Is Maverix Metals Inc.'s (TSE:MMX) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

The big shareholder groups in Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Maverix Metals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$763m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Maverix Metals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Maverix Metals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Maverix Metals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Maverix Metals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Maverix Metals. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Newmont Corporation with 29% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 18% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.7% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Daniel O'Flaherty directly holds 2.2% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Maverix Metals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Maverix Metals Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own CA$64m worth of the CA$763m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 25% stake in Maverix Metals. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 47% of the Maverix Metals shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

