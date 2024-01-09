New Mavka-themed waterpark in Bukovel to be owned by longtime Kolomoisky collaborator

A company owned by relatives of Ihor Palytsa, a longtime collaborator of Ihor Kolomoisky, is set to open a new aquapark in Bukovel

A new Mavka waterpark will open in Ukraine’s resort town of Bukovel this summer after the brand rights were acquired by Ihor Palytsa's Bukovel LLC.

After a long-anticipated opening in 2023, Mavka has become Ukraine’s highest-grossing film since independence, raking in over $20 million USD at the box office.

The Mavka aquapark will open in Summer 2024. The site has already been designed, the slides are already being installed, and the final stage of construction is set to begin soon, Film.ua’s press service informed NV Business.

The brand rights to the cartoon were purchased by Bukovel LLC, owned by Zakhar and Olena Palytsa — the son and ex-wife of Ihor Palytsa, a longtime associate of Ihor Kolomoisky. Once one of the richest men in Ukraine, Kolomoisky is currently under arrest and awaiting trial for allegedly stealing millions from companies like Ukrnafta and PrivatBank.

The Mavka waterpark will have nine saunas and nine pools, three of which will be open year-round and kept at a temperature of +35 °C (95 °F). The complex will also have a children’s playground, food court, bars, and a restaurant. Seven slides will open this summer, with the plan to double the amount in the future.

Neither admission prices nor the cost of investment have been released.

Bukovel LLC officially belonged to Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennady Boholyubov through the Scorzoner company for many years. It still owns land plots under the resort, but earns almost nothing, NV Business reported earlier. The profits are instead received by Bukovel LLC, which currently owns the rights to the official website of the eponymous resort.

"There is no Kolomoisky in Bukovel at all," Palytsa Sr. told NV.

"Today, he (Zakhar Palytsa — Ed.), together with his ex-wife, owns 100% of Bukovel and has nothing to do with the Kolomoisky’s business. The deal took place in 2021.”

