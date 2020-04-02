Mawer New Canada Fund Buys 4 Stocks in the 2nd Half of 2019

The Mawer New Canada Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed this week that it established four new positions during the second half of 2019: AltaGas Canada Inc. (TSX:ACI), Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD), Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX:AND) and Morguard Corp. (TSX:MRC).





Managed by Jeff Mo, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in smaller-cap Canadian companies. Mo employs a disciplined, research-driven, bottom-up process to select equity investments.

The fund releases its interim portfolio reports semiannually. As of December 2019, the $1.42 billion equity portfolio contains 50 stocks, with a turnover ratio of 12%. The top four sectors in terms of portfolio weight are consumer cyclical, industrials, technology and real estate.

The fund reported in its 2019 annual report that it returned 28.8% for the year, outperforming the S&P / TSX Small-Cap benchmark's return of 15.8%. The outperformance stemmed from both sector allocation and security selection: The fund's relatively low exposure to energy and underweight allocation to health care boosted returns.

AltaGas

The fund purchased 512,100 shares of AltaGas, giving the position 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged 28.59 Canadian dollars ($20.21) apiece during the fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company operates natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 5 out of 10: Although AltaGas' operating margin outperforms approximately 70% of global competitors, its three-year revenue decline rate of 1.6% underperforms over 76% of global utility companies.

Badger Daylighting

The fund purchased 369,752 shares of Badger Daylighting, giving the position 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged CA$40.44 each during the fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company provides nondestructive hydrovac excavation services based on its core technology, the Badger Hydrovac System. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and operating margins that are outperforming over 80% of global competitors.

