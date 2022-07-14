Is Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) a Good Investment Choice?

Horizon Kinetics LLC, an independently owned and operated investment adviser, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. With a long-term absolute return mindset, and based on first-hand research, the fund’s portfolios tend to be concentrated and avoid tracking or mimicking any benchmark or index. Try to take some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Horizon Kinetics 1st/2nd Quarter Interim Commentary mentioned Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2012, Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) is a New South Wales, Australia-based digital infrastructure provider with an $80.4 million market capitalization. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) delivered a -83.26% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -85.65%. The stock closed at $1.11 per share on July 13, 2022. 

Here is what Horizon Kinetics 1st/2nd Quarter Interim Commentary has to say about Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Where does that much electric power for such a large project come from that quickly? Though not necessarily common knowledge, there is a great deal of both excess energy and produced electric power available in the U.S., at least in geographically or temporally (i.e., hour-of-day) localized ways. One of the two venture partners, Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI), establishes mining facilities close to renewable energy sources, using modular, scalable facilities, as opposed to the conventional large, fixed-location data-center type buildings.

Our calculations show that Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) was in 3 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2 funds in the previous quarter. Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) delivered a -73.88% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

