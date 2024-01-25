Daily Briefing: Max 9s may return to the skies

The Federal Aviation Administration paved the way for Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft to come back into service after nearly three weeks on the ground. Also in the news: Alabama will attempt to put an inmate to death with nitrogen gas, a never before used execution method. We have the best photos from Paris Haute Couture Week.

FAA approves inspection procedure for grounded Boeing aircraft

The Federal Aviation Administration approved an inspection procedure for grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, meaning the planes could be airborne again soon.

Following an explosive decompression of an Alaska Airlines Max 9 on Jan. 5, the FAA ordered 171 of the jets out of the skies until inspections could be performed on their mid-cabin door plugs, one of which was installed improperly and ripped away inflight in the Alaska incident.

This photo provided by an unnamed source shows the damaged part of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, Flight 1282, which was forced to return to Portland International Airport on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

McConnell and many Senate Republican leaders haven't endorsed Trump

As former President Donald Trump closes in on the GOP nomination, Republican leaders in the Senate remain markedly silent on whether they support him. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., emphasized on Tuesday he has "stayed essentially out of it." He's not alone: GOP Whip Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., Republican Policy Committee Chair Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Conference Vice Chair Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., also have not yet endorsed the former president. But the leaders are a waning faction in a party quickly coalescing around Trump. About 60% of Republicans in both chambers of Congress have already endorsed him. Read more

Does Nikki Haley have a chance to beat Trump?

More news to know now

Why Alabama's execution of Kenneth Smith stirs ethical controversy

Alabama is expected to carry out the first-ever execution by nitrogen hypoxia on death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith on Thursday. The planned execution raises heated questions about the ethics of using the untried method to execute Smith, who has been through one previous execution attempt. If the execution is carried out, nitrogen hypoxia would be the first new method of execution since 1982, when the lethal injection was introduced. How the method will work is still unclear, and even if it does work, experts said Smith could suffer an intensely painful death. Read more

Ohio restricts health care and athletics for transgender kids

The Ohio Senate voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of legislation that restricts medical care for transgender minors and blocks transgender girls from female sports. The bill prohibits doctors from prescribing hormones, puberty blockers or gender reassignment surgery before patients turn 18 and requires mental health providers to get parental permission to diagnose and treat gender dysphoria. It also bans transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams in high school and college. DeWine vetoed the legislation in December, arguing decisions about gender transition care should be left to families and their medical providers. Read more

Jim Harbaugh decides to return to the NFL

Jim Harbaugh has agreed to become the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach. Harbaugh spent the past nine years with the Michigan Wolverines, compiling an 89-25 record in that span. His time at Michigan didn’t come without controversy. Harbaugh was suspended by the school for the first three games of the 2023 season because of a recruiting violation and subsequent failure to cooperate with an NCAA investigation. He was then suspended for Michigan's final three regular-season games by the Big Ten for alleged sign stealing. Prior to becoming Michigan’s head coach, Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons. Read more

Jim Harbaugh looks on during Michigan's national championship celebration.

Photo of the day: Stormi takes Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

It's Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster stunned as a family duo at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show. Check out all the photos of stars flaunting high-fashion looks in France.

