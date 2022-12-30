MAX Automation (ETR:MXHN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in MAX Automation's (ETR:MXHN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for MAX Automation, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = €22m ÷ (€364m - €145m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, MAX Automation has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Machinery industry average of 9.1%.

View our latest analysis for MAX Automation

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured MAX Automation's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MAX Automation.

What Can We Tell From MAX Automation's ROCE Trend?

MAX Automation is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 68% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that MAX Automation has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 44% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MAX Automation (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

While MAX Automation may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Honda Recalls 200,000 Vehicles On Brake Pedal Sensor Issue: Report

    China's State Administration for Market Regulation reportedly said Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) would recall 200,000 hybrid vehicles. The recall is a result of faulty brake pedal sensors in some vehicles, which is caused due to the lubricating oil, Reuters reported. The callback involves 105,608 hybrid vehicles produced by Honda's venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co from October 8, 2018, to September 7, 2020. Also Read: US Confirms Death Due To Faulty Air Bag In Honda The recall also involves

  • Why Solana Was Decimated by Bankman-Fried’s Downfall

    Here are the headwinds facing the formerly hot, venture capital-backed blockchain project.

  • Meet the Indian industrialist worth almost as much as Elon Musk after getting $42 billion richer this year

    Gautam Adani's net wealth stands at $119 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the world's third-richest person.

  • TSMC Starts Next-Gen Mass Production as World Fights Over Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. kicked off mass production of next-generation chips Thursday, ensuring the island remains the linchpin of a critical technology fought over by governments from Washington to Beijing.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Say

  • These car manufacturers issued the most recalls in 2022

    These manufacturers had the most recalls in 2022. The automaker with the most recalls averaged one recall every 5.4 days.

  • The electric-car industry is set for a pivotal year. Here are 6 VCs' top predictions for 2023, from new trends to investment opportunities.

    Even with challenges — and some executives' losing faith in the biz — 2023 is set to be even more notable than this year was for electric cars.

  • Poland ready for Russian oil ban, says minister

    Poland is prepared for a Russian ban on oil sales to countries implementing a price cap, the climate minister said on Thursday, with the country having cut its intake of Russian crude and secured alternative supplies from producers such as Saudi Arabia. The Group of Seven (G7) nations and allies including Poland this month agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude. In response, President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations abiding by the cap.

  • 16 Biggest Car Companies by Sales

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 16 biggest car companies by sales. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 biggest car companies by sales. The automotive industry is one of the most integral industries in the world and is currently worth around $2.86 trillion. Not […]

  • Kazakhstan Seeks Capacity to Pipe Crude Oil to Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- Kazakhstan’s oil-pipeline operator sent a request to its Russian counterpart to send Kazakh crude via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany next year.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronIt could be a first step to get Ka

  • BYD Hikes Pricing for Dolphin Model Despite Slowing Car Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co., China’s biggest maker of clean cars, has increased pricing for its popular Dolphin model and scrapped an entry-level version of the vehicle, just as automobile demand in the nation looks to be coming off the boil.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Sa

  • A New Age Dawns for Oil Markets

    The patchwork that has held markets together is coming undone. Creative destruction will follow, Karim Fawaz writes in a commentary essay.

  • Solana Founders Scramble to Move Past FTX’s Stain on Their Token

    (Bloomberg) -- Solana, the blockchain network once championed by Sam Bankman-Fried, is drawing intense scrutiny as industry watchers wonder whether its former close ties to the disgraced crypto mogul and his now-defunct FTX empire will jeopardize its future. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 M

  • COVID patients fill ICUs in China's hospitals

    STORY: Medical workers in Wuhan and Yichang were attending to filled intensive care units with patients requiring oxygen masks and lung scans as hospitals were forced to extend their capacity, according to CCTV.Having imposed the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and relentless testing for three years, China reversed course this month towards living with the virus, leaving its fragile health system overwhelmed.China officially reported one new COVID death for Wednesday (December 28), down from three on Tuesday (December 27), but foreign governments and many epidemiologists believe the numbers are much higher, and that more than 1 million people may die next year.

  • Prices at the Gas Pump Headed Higher

    The rebound in crude oil prices continues to impact gasoline prices for consumers at the pump. People should expect gasoline prices to start to rise moderately by 20 to 30 cents a gallon if they are currently paying $2.50 a gallon or less, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data. The recent increase in crude oil prices has resulted in gasoline prices inching higher.

  • Starbucks lays out rewards program changes set to start in February 2023

    Starbucks is shaking up its rewards program, effective February 13, 2023, though its free birthday reward and 25 star/400 star tier levels will remain unchanged.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Eni's Discovery, Petrobras' FPSO Start-Up in Focus

    Apart from Eni (E) and Petrobras (PBR), Imperial Oil (IMO), Chevron (CVX) and Equinor (EQNR) hogged attention during the week.

  • The US is requiring travelers from China to get a negative COVID test, and is 'on alert' for new variants

    US officials said Wednesday they're worried about a surge in cases in China, and the possibility of new variants emerging.

  • Elon Musk’s net worth collapse is biggest loss of wealth in modern history

    Billionaire’s fortune has fallen by $200bn, roughly equivalent to the GDP of Greece

  • ‘The Game’s Changing’: New EV Buyers Are Throwing Brand Loyalty to the Wind

    New electric vehicle buyers are just as likely to have owned a Subaru as a Porsche, according to one EV maker.

  • Lithium Explorer Wealth Minerals Targets European Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Wealth Minerals Ltd. is betting that its plan to use a more sustainable lithium mining method will lure European buyers of the mineral used in electric vehicle batteries and solar panels.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Ar