Max Bryan: COLUMN: Mashburn's decisions demand accountability

Aug. 3—"We hold all the cards."

It's a line from the ABC show "For The People," a short-lived drama that followed several young lawyers who work as federal prosecutors and public defenders in the Southern District of New York. One of the assistant district attorneys says it as he reflects on how much power prosecutors have in criminal cases.

Ask a law professor, and they'll tell you this is pretty true to life. Guha Krishnamurthi, a University of Oklahoma law professor, says district attorneys throughout the United States hold "extreme power" — they decide whether to charge and how to charge in virtually every criminal case in their jurisdictions.

In the hands of a district attorney surrounded by people who hold them accountable, this power has the ability to yield true justice. The decisions the district attorney makes in this environment would ideally be properly scrutinized and vetted to ensure accuracy and fairness when charges are levied.

But the opposite can also be true. And Cleveland County residents have seen this dynamic — instead of one with checks and balances — play out repeatedly under District Attorney Greg Mashburn.

In the last two years, Mashburn and the attorneys in his office have handed down alarming decisions that, at best, leave residents questioning his office's judgment and decision-making process. At worst, their decisions have upended people's lives in unthinkable ways.

Just last Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Jacobi Whatley asked for Everardo Garcia-Figueroa to do 120 days of jail time for a DUI and leaving the scene of an accident with damage. Whatley asked for this punishment despite Garcia-Figueroa, by all appearances, having turned his life around since the wreck more than a year ago. She also cited an offense five years prior as reason for jail time.

If the judge had acted on Whatley's recommendation, Garcia-Figueroa — who is undocumented and has fought for his citizenship for 19 years — would have likely been deported, his lawyer argued. Garcia-Figueroa's wife, who is going blind, would have been left in the U.S. without his care as a result.

Less than half a year in jail is hardly any time behind bars compared to other sentences. But if his lawyer was right, it would have been enough for Garcia-Figueroa to be sent out of the country, leaving his family to fend for themselves — all over a wreck from a DUI.

When Mashburn is successful, this lack of nuance in prosecutions has left others in far worse situations.

In 2020, Mashburn charged Rebecca Hogue with first-degree murder after her then-boyfriend killed her son. He charged her through Oklahoma's failure to protect law on grounds that she "reasonably should have known" her child was getting abused.

Mashburn prosecuted even after Norman police called Hogue's case "a s- — case" and were unsure they would even recommend an enabling charge.

Hogue was eventually convicted despite the fact that Mashburn and his attorneys never successfully proved — and admitted to the judge they couldn't prove — that she knew her boyfriend was abusing her son. They asked for her to spend life in prison, which the judge may have given if the Oklahoma Department of Corrections hadn't discovered Mashburn hinged his prosecution on hypotheticals before the sentencing hearing.

Mashburn and his team have prosecuted other cases in a questionable manner as well:

* In July 2021, Mashburn refused to charge a couple who filed a false road rage report against Steven Bomar, a Black man, after they flipped him off and called him a racial slur. Their false report led Norman police to hold Bomar at gunpoint before they determined Bomar didn't have a gun in his car as the couple had reported.

* In 2021, Mashburn ruled Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Tanner Eads justified for chasing and killing a youth after he tried to pull him over for a stolen license plate and suspicious behavior. The chase reached speeds of 115 before Eads spun out the car, ejecting the youth. Eads had his rifle cocked in his lap during the pursuit.

* In April 2022, Mashburn refused to charge NPD officer Aaron Deese after he shot a 61-year-old woman in a car when the driver tried to elude officers. NPD has not confirmed if officers were in danger when Deese shot into the car. Deese's bodycam was turned off when he fired his gun.

* In April 2022, Mashburn refused to charge a driver who shot and killed Shed Euwins, who Mashburn said approached the driver's car aggressively and then tried to swing his arm into the open window after the driver showed his gun and asked him to step back. At least one witness at the scene said Euwins approached the car "calmly" and was shot after about two seconds at the car window. Oklahoma's manslaughter statute allows district attorneys to charge people who disproportionately use deadly force, but Mashburn cited the state's Stand Your Ground law in his decision to not charge. Mashburn later refused to meet with Euwins' family to explain his decision after they brought an attorney with them to the meeting.

* In May 2022, Mashburn charged Jada Navarro with placing bodily fluid on a government employee or contractor after she spat on Moore police Sgt. Zachary Grismer's hand as he pinned her to the pavement. Bodycam footage shows Grismer slammed Navarro on the pavement when she yelled and swore in his face after he pushed her out of the way as he checked her car for impoundment. Grismer was not charged for his actions.

* In June 2022, Mashburn charged three boys as adults with burglary and robbery for an alleged home invasion in Norman. NPD said they had met with the district attorney's office before the charges were filed and agreed only to charge the boys with burglary.

It's clear Mashburn does not care much about the nuances of the cases that come to his office or the consequences of his decisions. It doesn't appear he cares much about protecting victims of crimes, either — if he did, he would have charged the couple in Bomar's case, and wouldn't have charged Hogue.

He's also extremely selective about which media he speaks to in controversial high-profile cases. While he may argue he won't speak to the ones who paint him in a bad light, the ones he does speak to often don't ask him tough questions and or hold his decisions to any standard.

Mashburn has been in office since 2006, and ran unopposed in 2022 and 2018. A district attorney's office that can win elections without competition can get away with impunity if it wishes.

It's understandable that no one has run against Mashburn. Like any political race, a DA's race requires someone with time and money to run — and in this case, someone with a law degree to be willing to do it. But if no one will run against him, greater accountability is needed.

Mashburn needs to listen to voices outside the four walls of the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office when making decisions that can literally change the path of people's lives. When ideas and recommendations from the outside hold up, he needs to factor them into his decisions. And he needs to be willing to give open and honest answers to the press about why he charges the way he does — especially when they double down.

Because when you hold all the cards, it's on you to play fair.