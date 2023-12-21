Max the dog falls 25 feet down well in Colorado and gets trapped. See the rescue

Max the dog was trapped 25 feet down a well in Colorado until he was finally rescued, officials said.

No one had spotted the missing pup until a neighbor heard whimpers coming from the abandoned well, KDVR reported. The dog was trapped about two and a half stories below ground after going missing two days before, according to the TV station.

A rescue team set up a ladder so a rescuer could climb down into the well to rescue the dog, Adams County Fire Rescue said in a Dec. 20 post on Facebook.

Dramatic photos show the rescuer descending into the darkness of the well, where they muzzled the scared dog and secured him to a rope system to lift him out.

A video taken from a rescuer’s helmet cam shows the team lifting the dog up out of the well and someone is heard saying “hi baby!” to the pup. The rescuer who climbed out of the well with the dog tells him he’s a good boy.

Max was evaluated and reunited with his owner.

“Max is doing great, and his owner is thrilled to have him back safe and sound!” officials said in the post.

People shared their relief at the successful rescue in the comments.

“He must have been so scared, just heart wrenching seeing this baby saved!” someone said.

Another described the ordeal as “everybody’s worst nightmare.”

And of course, some referred to the classic television show “Lassie.”

“Nice work - Lassie and Timmy would be proud, too!” they said.

Adams County is just northeast of Denver.

