Max Epstein: Your voice matters in efforts to save Lake Munson

Are you a resident of the Lake Munson Basin? Concerned about pollution, harmful blue-green algae blooms, and the well-being of our Southside gem and Wakulla Springs?

To address these concerns, the Friends of Lake Munson, Inc., is organizing a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 29th, at Crossway Baptist Church, 405 Crossway Road. This initiative follows a long history of community efforts over the last 75 years, including legal actions and continuous advocacy by groups like the Springhill Road Citizens Group and Munson Area Preservation Inc., along with individuals such as Margaret Fogg and Jesse Brown.

A fish consumption advisory on Lake Munson, as seen on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Significant progress was made with the 1994 Lake Munson Action Plan, involving Leon County, citizen stakeholders, and state agencies, which has been partially implemented. The final step: removing a century’s worth of nutrient-rich sediment and muck from the bottom of the lake, some of which is contaminated with PCBs, heavy metals, and petroleum byproducts, remains.Restoration of Lake Munson focuses on key goals important to residents and the community: reducing toxic harmful algal blooms to ensure a safer environment, enhancing the lake's recreational usability, improving property values, and boosting the health of those living nearby. These objectives aim to revitalize Lake Munson, making it healthier, and an economic driver able to be enjoyed by the community.

To investigate the cumulative human and environmental impacts of decades of Lake Munson's harmful algal blooms, the Friends of Lake Munson collaborated with Florida State and Florida A&M universities by applying for a $2 million EPA grant. These blooms, along with PCBs, have been linked to cancers, ALS, Alzheimer’s, Lou Gehrig’s Disease, Parkinson’s, skin and respiratory issues, liver decline, and reproductive problems.

As these blooms caused illnesses in people and pets in 2022, the county commission acknowledged public concerns by voting to apply for a State of Florida innovative technologies grant to remove up to a foot of muck from Lake Munson. This decision signaled a moment of hope. However, behind the scenes, county administration halted the grant application. Instead, $4 million went to Osceola County, employing the same concept and company originally committed to Leon County.

Ray McKenzie walks through his backyard on Lake Munson on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Tallahassee, Fla.

In a further development, county staff released a letter in 2022 claiming that dredging the lake is no longer feasible and would “do more harm than good.” This letter contained assertions that, upon public scrutiny, evaluation by experts, and records requests, were found to be misleading or false. These included references to state and federal agencies whose positions were misrepresented. Regrettably, this narrative seems to have been adopted by our elected officials, who appear to be repeating these unverified and unscientific claims without conducting independent research or due diligence.Broader community impacts are linked to Blueprint, which abandoned plans for a $20 million central wetland treatment park, four times the size of Cascades Park, without required public hearings. Intended to revitalize and transform the Lake Bradford Road corridor, adjacent neighborhoods are no longer slated to receive wetland restoration, stormwater management for redevelopment, flood reduction, or limiting trash into Lake Henrietta.

All Leon County residents, especially those near Lake Munson and in neighborhoods awaiting stormwater improvements like Bond, Jake Gaither, Elberta Empire, Silver Ridge Estates, Callen, and Liberty Park, are invited to Monday’s meeting.

Elected officials, candidates, and environmental groups are also encouraged to attend. The event will include presentations and a Q&A session. We hope you recognize the importance of this meeting as we seek collaborative solutions for Lake Munson’s restoration.

